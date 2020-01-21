Bahrain's GFH to raise $300 million with sukuk

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group is set to raise $300 million on Tuesday with five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed.

The investment group started marketing the notes on Tuesday with an initial yield guidance of around 7%.

The sale received over $650 million in demand, the document showed.

The issuer is rated B by S&P and Fitch.

Societe Generale and Standard Chartered have been hired to coordinate the deal and they are joint lead managers together with Emirates NBD Capital, KAMCO Investment, Mashreqbank, SHUAA Capital and Warba Bank.