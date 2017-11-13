FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brookfield Property offers to buy rest of mall owner GGP
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 13, 2017 / 1:30 PM / in an hour

Brookfield Property offers to buy rest of mall owner GGP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Real estate company Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY.N) on Monday offered to buy the 66 percent stake in mall owner GGP Inc (GGP.N) it does not own for $14.8 billion in cash and stock.

Brookfield, a Canadian firm which holds about 34 percent in GGP through several entities, offered $23 for each GGP share, a premium of 3.6 percent to GGP’s Friday close.

GGP’s shares were up 6 percent at $23.65 in premarket trade.

With about 127 properties, mostly in the United States, GGP’s tenants include carmaker Tesla (TSLA.O), jeweler Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) and retailer Macy’s Inc (M.N).

The deal is expected to create a company with an ownership interest in almost $100 billion real estate assets globally and annual net operating income of about $5 billion, Brookfield said.

GGP shareholders will own about 30 percent of the combined company.

Brookfield’s shares were marginally down 0.7 percent premarket.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.