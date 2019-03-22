Ghana bus collision kills dozens: police

DAKAR (Reuters) - At least 30 people were killed and several others injured after two buses collided in central Ghana, the police said on Friday.

The crash took place early on Friday morning near the town of Kintampo, around 330 km (205 miles) from the capital Accra, a police officer told Reuters via telephone.

Other reports put the death toll to at least 50, but Reuters was not able to confirm them.

Footage broadcast by private television station TV3 Ghana showed the charred remains of one bus that caught fire after the collision and a red VVIP-branded bus strewn on its side.

Road accidents are common in Ghana. The National Road Safety Commission recorded more than 12,000 crashes between January and November last year, leading to the loss of around 2,100 lives.