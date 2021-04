Close of day at Adum market in Kumasi, Ghana, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s consumer price inflation was at 10.3% year-on-year in March, unchanged from the previous month, the West African nation’s statistics service said on Wednesday.

Inflation has remained above the central bank’s targeted band of 8% plus or minus 2 percentage points since February.