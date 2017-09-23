Tullow to ramp up TEN output after Ghana, Ivory Coast ruling

DAKAR (Reuters) - Tullow Oil said on Saturday that an international ruling on an ocean boundary between Ghana and Ivory Coast would leave its TEN fields within Ghanaian waters, allowing it to resume new drilling around year end.

“Tullow will now work with the Government of Ghana to put in place the necessary permits to allow the restart of development drilling in the TEN fields,” the firm said in a statement sent to reporters.

The firm, which leads the TEN project, expects to ramp up output from around 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 80,000 bpd.