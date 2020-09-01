Singapore's GIC, Brookfield Infrastructure buy Indian telecom towers for $3.4 billion

FILE PHOTO: A GIC signage is pictured during their results announcement in Singapore July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga

(Reuters) - GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, said on Tuesday it and a group of investors, including Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP.N), bought an Indian telecom tower company from a unit of Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) for $3.4 billion.

The investment by the group is for around 135,000 communication towers used by Reliance’s telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, GIC said in a statement.

(This story corrects deal value in headline to $3.4 billion, not $3.5 billion)