Gilead CEO Milligan, Chairman Martin to step down

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer John Milligan will step down at the end of the year and that Chairman John Martin will follow soon after, without naming a successor to lead the U.S. biotech company.

A Gilead Sciences, Inc. office is shown in Foster City, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Gilead said its board is launching a search for a new CEO.

The company also reported a lower second quarter profit on Wednesday as sales of its hepatitis C drugs continued to slide due to price competition and a drop in the number of patients in need of a cure for the liver disease.

Gilead shares fell more than 2 percent to $77.05 in extended trading.

Milligan said in a statement that he and the board agreed that it was a good time for him to leave because Gilead is on “solid footing for the future.”

Chairman Martin, who preceded Milligan as Gilead CEO, plans to leave the board when a new CEO joins the company, he said. Both men have been with Gilead since 1990.

Net income in the quarter fell to $1.82 billion, or $1.39 per share, from $3.07 billion, or $2.33 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 21 percent to $5.54 billion.

But the company’s earning still came in ahead of analyst estimates on strong demand for its HIV drugs.

Excluding items and a 15 cent per share tax benefit, Gilead earned $1.76 per share in the second quarter. Analysts on average expected $1.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.