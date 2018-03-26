Dana ups cash offer in hotly contested fight for Britain's GKN

LONDON (Reuters) - Auto components maker Dana Inc (DAN.N) said on Monday it had agreed to increase its offer for GKN’s (GKN.L) Driveline business by $140 million in cash as it stepped up its efforts to fight off rival suitor Melrose (MRON.L).

Shareholders have until March 29 to choose Melrose’s offer for the whole company, or back a plan from GKN’s management to split off the group’s auto business and combine it with U.S.-based Dana Incorporated, leaving GKN focused on aerospace parts.

GKN said under the new proposal it would now receive $1.77 billion in cash after deducting $1.0 billion for the transfer of pension deficit to the combined Dana-GKN Driveline group. It also plans to return up to 700 million pounds of cash to shareholders as soon as possible.