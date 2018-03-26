FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 26, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Dana ups cash offer in hotly contested fight for Britain's GKN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Auto components maker Dana Inc (DAN.N) said on Monday it had agreed to increase its offer for GKN’s (GKN.L) Driveline business by $140 million in cash as it stepped up its efforts to fight off rival suitor Melrose (MRON.L).

    Shareholders have until March 29 to choose Melrose’s offer for the whole company, or back a plan from GKN’s management to split off the group’s auto business and combine it with U.S.-based Dana Incorporated, leaving GKN focused on aerospace parts.

    GKN said under the new proposal it would now receive $1.77 billion in cash after deducting $1.0 billion for the transfer of pension deficit to the combined Dana-GKN Driveline group. It also plans to return up to 700 million pounds of cash to shareholders as soon as possible.

    Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.