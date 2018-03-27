UK awaits security advice before any intervention in GKN deal: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister Greg Clark said on Tuesday he would follow expert advice from the defense ministry and others on whether to formally intervene in Melrose’s (MRON.L) bid for GKN (GKN.L) on national security grounds.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark speaks at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, Britain October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

“At the close of the bid when all of the facts are known ... the Ministry of Defence and other agencies will make an assessment and will advise me on whether or not there are grounds for intervention on national security,” Clark told parliament.