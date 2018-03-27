FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 27, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UK awaits security advice before any intervention in GKN deal: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister Greg Clark said on Tuesday he would follow expert advice from the defense ministry and others on whether to formally intervene in Melrose’s (MRON.L) bid for GKN (GKN.L) on national security grounds.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark speaks at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, Britain October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

    “At the close of the bid when all of the facts are known ... the Ministry of Defence and other agencies will make an assessment and will advise me on whether or not there are grounds for intervention on national security,” Clark told parliament.

    Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.