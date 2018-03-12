FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 12, 2018 / 3:15 PM / a day ago

Aviva Investors backs Melrose's improved takeover offer for GKN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Aviva Investors (AV.L), which is a shareholder in both bid target GKN (GKN.L) and its suitor Melrose Industries (MRON.L), has come out in support of the turnaround specialist’s takeover of the British engineer.

    “We believe the interests of shareholders in both companies are best served by accepting Melrose’s raised bid,” David Cumming, Aviva Investors’ chief investment officer for equities, said in a statement to Reuters on Monday.

    It comes after Melrose hiked its cash-and-shares offer for GKN and declared its bid final.

    Reporting by Ben Martin, editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.