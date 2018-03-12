FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 12, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Britain's GKN rejects Melrose $11.2 billion final offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - GKN (GKN.L) rejected Melrose Industries’ (MRON.L) increased and final 8.1 billion pounds ($11.2 billion) offer for the British engineering firm, saying the turnaround specialist was not the right owner.

Branding is seen outside the headquarters of GKN in Redditch, Britain, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

    “The board believes that Melrose’s Revised Offer continues to fundamentally undervalue GKN and has no hesitation in unanimously rejecting it,” GKN Chairman Mike Turner said.

    Melrose Industries increased its hostile offer for GKN by around 10 percent on Monday, trying to win over investors after the British engineering firm struck a rival deal of its own last week with Dana Inc (DAN.N).

    Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.