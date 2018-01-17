Melrose increases offer for Britain's GKN to $10.2 billion

(Reuters) - Turnaround specialists Melrose (MRON.L) raised on Wednesday its offer for GKN (GKN.L) to 430.1 pence per share or 7.4 billion pounds ($10.2 billion) after meeting the British engineering company’s shareholders.

U.S. activist investor Elliott Advisors has urged GKN to talk with Melrose after the company rebuffed a 405 pence per share cash-and-stock offer this month.

Melrose appealed directly to GKN’s investors to back its earlier 7 billion pound takeover offer after GKN’s board rejected it.

On Wednesday, Melrose made a firm, higher cash-and-stock offer valuing each GKN share at 430.1 pence, based on Melrose’s closing price of 234.3 pence per share on Jan. 16.

Under the deal, GKN shareholders will get 1.49 new Melrose shares for each GKN share and 81 pence in cash, or 430.1 pence.

GKN shares were up 0.4 percent at 443.9 pence after the announcement, while Melrose was down 1.5 percent at 230.9 pence at 0832 GMT.

The deal at 430.1 pence per share represents a premium of 29.3 percent to GKN’s close on Jan. 11, the day before Melrose’s proposal was announced. Since then shares have risen by about a third to trade at 443.40 pence, rising above the offer price.

“Melrose share price has risen as the market digests the attractive opportunity our proposal represents.” Melrose Chief Executive Simon Peckham said.

“The real value uplift will come from merging the interests of the two sets of shareholders and creating a business valued at approximately 11 billion pounds today,” he said.

GKN shareholders would own about 57 percent of the enlarged firm, Melrose said, adding its board considered the terms of the deal to be “fair and reasonable”.

A spokesman for GKN said the firm would issue a formal response.

Prior to Melrose’s statement, analysts Peel Hunt said the initial proposal would “need a tweak on the cash element to, say, 100 pence from 81 pence to make it a competitive proposition.”

Melrose’s business model is to buy engineering companies, improve their margins and resell them. It owns the diversified Nortek and the Brush electricity generating equipment businesses, and has a market value of 4.4 billion pounds.

GKN, which has a market value of 7.6 billion pounds, stuck to its rejection of any deal on Monday, calling Melrose’s earlier offer “opportunistic” and one that “fundamentally undervalues the company and its prospects”.

GKN has faced investor call to split its business after its management failed to meet targets to improve profit and cash flow despite growing sales. Pressure mounted after a profit warning in October and a writedown in November.

Rothschild and RBC Europe have acted as financial advisers to Melrose.

($1 = 0.7269 pounds)