TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Recruit Holdings Co (6098.T) said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy popular California-based job-site operator Glassdoor Inc for $1.2 billion with cash on hand.

Glassdoor will continue to be led by its current CEO and co-founder, Robert Hohman, Recruit said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close during the July-September quarter, subject to regulatory approvals, it said.