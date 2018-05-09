Japan's Recruit to buy U.S. job site operator Glassdoor for $1.2 billion

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese HR services provider Recruit Holdings Co (6098.T) said on Wednesday it will buy Glassdoor Inc for $1.2 billion to tap into the California-based job-site operator’s database of company reviews and salary data.

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks under the logo of Recruit Holdings in front of its headquarters building in Tokyo September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

Privately held Glassdoor, founded in 2007, last raised funds in 2016, valuing the company at $1 billion. It counts billionaire Chase Coleman’s hedge fund Tiger Global Management, Google Capital, and T. Rowe Price among its investors.

Buying Glassdoor will expand Recruit’s reach in the United States, a market it tapped through its acquisition of Connecticut-based job search site Indeed in 2012.

"Glassdoor's database of employer information and the job search capabilities of Indeed complement each other well," Recruit's chief operating officer, Hisayuki Idekoba, said in a statement. (bit.ly/2rA6ydx)

Glassdoor will continue to be led by its current chief executive and co-founder, Robert Hohman, Recruit said.

Recruit will fund the deal with cash on hand and expects it to close during the July-September quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter that Glassdoor was interviewing banks to advise on an IPO expected in the second half of the year.