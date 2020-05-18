Commodities
Dutch producer Aldel to sell 180,000 tonnes of aluminum to Glencore

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Netherlands-based aluminum producer Aldel will this year and next sell 180,000 tonnes of the metal to commodity trader Glencore, Aldel said on Monday.

London-listed Glencore is a major player in the aluminum market outside China.

“Aldel has embarked on a ten-year plan to become one of Europe’s leading low cost and energy efficient producers of aluminum,” Aldel said in a statement.

The privately-owned company currently produces around 80,000 tonnes and is aiming to ramp that number up significantly over the next 12 months.

Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Peter Graff

