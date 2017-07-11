Argentina court orders suspension of Glencore's Alumbrera mine

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A federal court in Argentina has ordered the suspension of activities at Glencore Plc's Alumbrera gold and copper mine as part of a pollution complaint, according to court documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The mine, in the northwestern province of Catamarca, had been scheduled to shut down next year. Glencore owns 50 percent of the unit, Goldcorp Inc 37.5 percent, and Yamana Gold Inc 12.5 percent.

The Federal Court of Tucuman ordered the suspension so on-site studies could be carried out and until the mine's operators could show they had insurance to cover repairs of possible damage from pollution, according to the ruling which was dated on Monday.

A spokesperson for Alumbrera in Argentina said by phone that the company had not been notified of the court order and declined to comment further.