DAKAR (Reuters) - Chad and Glencore have signed a final agreement to restructure an oil-backed loan of more than $1 billion, the government of the West African country said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The deal, which was first struck in February, extends the maturity of the loan from 2022 to 2030, reduces the interest rate and adds a two-year grace period on principal payments.