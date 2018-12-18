Katanga settles Congo investigation with Canadian regulator

(Reuters) - Glencore-controlled Katanga Mining said on Tuesday it had agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle Canadian allegations about inadequate historical disclosures of its finances and activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Johnny Blizzard, chief executive officer of the Toronto-listed company, will also resign and step down from its board, the miner said in a filing on Tuesday. Its board will change to include three new directors, it said.

The company’s shares were up 1.75 percent at 58 Canadian cents at 11:21 a.m. ET, compared with the local stock benchmark’s 0.5 percent gain.

Katanga, of which Glencore owns 87 percent, has been embroiled in an investigation by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), which alleged the company made materially misleading financial disclosures.

Last year, after an internal review into Katanga identified weaknesses in its financial reporting controls, three Glencore executives, including Aristotelis Mistakidis, the head of its copper group, stepped down from the board of Katanga.

Katanga said it will pay the OSC C$28.5 million ($21.22 million) and another C$1.5 million to reimburse the commission for its costs.

It said it had acknowledged in the settlement with the OSC that it had misstated its financial position and failed to meet Ontario’s disclosure laws. It also admitted that some directors and its CEO went along with or authorized that non-compliance.

The company added it had failed to disclose the risks in its operation in the Congo, including public sector corruption and its relationship with Israeli billionaire businessman Dan Gertler.

Gertler is accused by Washington of using his friendship with Congolese President Joseph Kabila to secure sweetheart mining deals. Gertler denies any wrongdoing.

The company said it has been working to strengthen its corporate governance and compliance, and that it plans to enter into a management agreement with Glencore that will allow its operations to be managed more effectively.

Glencore has faced a series of legal problems related to its activities in Congo, which is home to almost 60 percent of the world’s supply of cobalt, a mineral expected to be in demand for batteries used in electric vehicles.