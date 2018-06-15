Glencore says settled Congo mining dispute

(Reuters) - Miner and commodities trader Glencore has settled its Congo mining dispute with two companies associated with Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler by agreeing to pay royalties in a currency other than U.S. dollars, Glencore said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

U.S. sanctions on Gertler, Glencore’s former Israeli partner in copper and cobalt operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, had triggered litigation and a legal tangle that investors worried might impact supplies of cobalt from the world’s biggest producer of the metal.

Glencore said it believed payment of the royalties in non-U.S. dollars to Africa Horizons Investments Limited and Ventora without the involvement of U.S. entities would address applicable sanctions obligations.

The two companies have on this basis withdrawn all pending and threatened litigation, it said.