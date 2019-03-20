Aeris Resources makes $575 million offer to buy Australia copper mine from Glencore

(Reuters) - Australian copper producer Aeris Resources Ltd on Wednesday said it had offered to buy global trader and miner Glencore’s copper mine in the state of New South Wales for $575 million.

Aeris said in a statement that negotiations were at a late stage, with the offer comprising $525 million in cash, $50 million in Aeris shares and a royalty payable to Glencore.

A spokesman for Glencore declined to comment.

The Queensland-headquartered Aeris, with a market value of A$78 million ($55.19 million), said the acquisition could be funded through a combination of debt, an equity capital raising and an agreement through which it would sell mine byproduct silver to Glencore.

Glencore also has a copper mine in the state of Queensland.