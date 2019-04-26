Deals
April 26, 2019 / 12:40 AM / in an hour

Australia's Aurelia Metals in talks to buy Glencore's CSA copper mine

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian miner Aurelia Metals Ltd said on Friday it was in talks about a possible acquisition of the CSA copper mine in New South Wales state, owned by global trader Glencore.

“The company’s high-level assessment is that CSA mine could potentially be a strategic fit for AMI,” Aurelia said in a statement.

Fellow Australian copper producer Aeris Resources Ltd said earlier this month it was unable to reach an agreement with Glencore on its $575 million offer to buy the CSA copper mine.

Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

