Commodities
August 6, 2020 / 8:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Glencore has no plans to spin off gold business, open to Kazzinc sale, says CEO

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore has no plans to spin off its gold business but remains open to selling gold-producing Kazzinc, like any other asset, at the right price, the chief executive said.

Gold prices are trading at record highs of above $2,050 an ounce, spurring on merger and acquisitions in the industry. Glencore produces about 1 million ounces of gold as byproducts from its mines, mostly from its Kazzinc mine in Kazakhstan.

Reporting by Julia Payne and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below