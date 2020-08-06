Glencore has no plans to spin off gold business, open to Kazzinc sale, says CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore has no plans to spin off its gold business but remains open to selling gold-producing Kazzinc, like any other asset, at the right price, the chief executive said.

Gold prices are trading at record highs of above $2,050 an ounce, spurring on merger and acquisitions in the industry. Glencore produces about 1 million ounces of gold as byproducts from its mines, mostly from its Kazzinc mine in Kazakhstan.