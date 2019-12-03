Glencore CEO says he may step aside next year

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Tuesday he expected to be able to announce his successor next year, but said the timing was not yet certain.

Asked by investors to clarify earlier remarks on a planned management transition, he said he would leave as soon a successor was found and that he imagined that could be next year.

Glasenberg also said talks were ongoing with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government on revisions to a mining code the miners are seeking.