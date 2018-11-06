Katanga temporarily suspends cobalt exports from Congo mine

(Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) subsidiary Katanga Mining Ltd (KAT.TO) said on Tuesday it would temporarily suspend cobalt exports from its Kamoto Project in Congo after it found excessive levels of uranium in the ore.

The company said uranium levels exceeded the acceptable limit allowed for export through major African ports.

The suspension is expected to defer Katanga’s revenue from cobalt sales to the second half of 2019 from the fourth quarter of this year and the first two quarters of next year.