Glencore merges copper and zinc marketing, appoints new heads: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Miner and commodity trader Glencore is combining its copper and zinc marketing operations, which will be run jointly by Jyothish George and Nick Popovic, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. George will focus on zinc and copper metals and Popovic on zinc and copper concentrates, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The ferroalloys and nickel marketing departments will also be combined and led by Jason Kluk, who is co-head of the ferroalloys division.

Ruan van Schalkwyk, who runs ferroalloys with Kluk, will take over from Tor Peterson as head of coal marketing, while Earl Melamed will succeed Gary Nagle as industrial lead for coal.

The company announced in December that Nagle will take over as chief executive from Ivan Glasenberg, who is to step down.

Peter Hill will take charge of iron ore, which was previously headed by George.

Tor Peterson, Kenny Ives and Nico Paraskevas, who run the marketing divisions for coal, nickel and copper will be leaving Glencore in coming months after the transition to their successors, the source said.

Glencore declined to comment.