Glencore head barley trader leaves post: sources

PARIS (Reuters) - Glencore Agriculture removed head barley trader Mathieu Kleine from his post last week, market sources familiar with the matter said.

The grain merchant, which is part owned by diversified commodity group Glencore, dismissed Kleine due to disappointing results, two of the sources said.

It was not clear if Kleine was still with the company.

Glencore declined to comment. Kleine did not respond to a request for comment.

The Frenchman, who has spent six years at Rotterdam-based Glencore Agriculture, was in charge of one of the main product lines for the firm’s global grain trading business.

Glencore sources barley from production zones such as Europe and the Black Sea region to supply countries including China and Saudi Arabia.

Kleine has worked at Soufflet, one of France’s biggest grain handlers and a major supplier of barley malt for the beer industry.