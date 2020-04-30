Glencore cuts output guidance, says can ride out coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) cut its 2020 capital expenditure and output targets on Thursday to reflect the impact of the coronavirus on its operations, saying the belt-tightening left it well placed to weather the pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen in front of the headquarters of Swiss commodities trader Glencore in Baar near Zurich April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The miner and trader, reporting first-quarter production data, said spending for the year would fall by $1 billion-$1.5 billion from an original expectation of $5.5 billion.

Restrictions imposed by governments to curtail the epidemic have forced Glencore to shutter some operations in Chad, Peru, Colombia, South Africa and Canada.

But most of its larger operations have been unscathed by the disruptions and said it was re-opening some mines Canada and South Africa.

“Given our strong liquidity position and resilient business model, we are well positioned to navigate the current challenges,” CEO Ivan Glasenberg said in a statement.

Other miners including Antofagasta (ANTO.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) have also cut capital expenditure due to the coronavirus, while Rio Tinto (RIO.L) cut its forecast for annual copper output.

Glencore said copper production in its first quarter to March 31 fell 9% to 293,000 tonnes year on year, while cobalt output slid 44% to 6,100 tonnes as it shut its Mutanda mine in Congo.

Lower oil prices, better prices for byproducts such as gold and weaker local currencies helped it cut costs in copper by 12%, zinc by 39% and coal by 6%.

For the full year, Glencore cut its production guidance for copper to 1.25 million tonnes from a previous 1.3 million tonnes, and also trimmed expectations for cobalt, zinc, ferrochrome, nickel and coal.

In March, it had deferred a decision on paying its $2.6 billion dividend, citing worsening economic conditions brought on by the coronavirus.

Analysts at UBS said Glencore’s lower cost, production and capital expenditure targets implied a higher free cash flow yield, and the miner’s “robust” balance sheet and commodity mix positioned it well for recovery.

Glencore said its marketing business had benefited from the volatile trading environment, generating annualised earnings within its $2.2 to $3.2 billion per annum long-term guidance range.

Glencore’s shares were 0.3% higher by 0800 GMT, beating a 0.9% decline in the index of its London peers .FTNMX1770.