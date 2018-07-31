FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 7:20 AM / in 32 minutes

Glencore lowers full year coal, lead guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) on Tuesday lowered full-year guidance for its lead and coal output, while first-half copper production rose 8 percent from a year earlier and cobalt increased 31 percent as operations ramped up in Democratic Republic of Congo.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Guidance for full-year lead output was lowered by 5 percent and coal by 1 percent. Glencore plans to give further details when it releases first-half results next week.

Credit Suisse analysts in a note said most operations were broadly in line with forecasts and reiterated their outperform rating.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely

