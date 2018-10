FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Glencore on Friday reported a 12 percent rise in copper production so far this year, while cobalt production rose 44 percent, boosted mainly by the restart of Katanga’s processing operations.

The miner and commodities trader said copper production rose by 116,600 tonnes to 1,063,100 tonnes from the start of this year and cobalt output jumped 8,700 tonnes to 28,500 tonnes.