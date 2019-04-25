Glencore probed by U.S. CFTC for 'corrupt practices'

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Glencore Plc said on Thursday that the U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is investigating whether the miner and its units may have violated certain regulations through “corrupt practices”.

The company said the investigations are at an early stage and have a similar scope in terms of subject matter as a current investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Swiss-based Glencore said last July it received a subpoena from the DoJ requesting documents and records on compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money-laundering statutes.

The documents related to the company’s business in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria.

Glencore said it will cooperate with the CFTC, but declined to comment beyond the statement.

The company added that its response will be managed by its investigations committee, which was set up following the DoJ subpoena.