JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Glencore said on Tuesday that eight people were injured at its South African smelting operations in the North West province during a protest.

Glencore said a security company at its Wonderkop Smelter fired rubber bullets to disperse the protesters, who were demanding employment, resulting in eight people sustaining minor injuries.