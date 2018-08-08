FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Glencore says mining industry considers legal action on new DRC mining code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Glencore Plc’s Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg said the company was reluctantly paying higher taxes under Democratic Republic of Congo’s new mining code but the industry was considering legal action against it.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Talks with the Congolese government were ongoing, but the industry was looking “at the option of legal action,” Glasenberg said in a conference call following Wednesday’s first-half results.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis in London and Muvija M in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman

