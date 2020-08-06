Glencore CEO: COVID hasn't changed succession; to review div plans

LONDON (Reuters) - Mining and trading firm Glencore will wait to see how the coronavirus pandemic evolves and review whether to resume dividend payments next year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

CEO Ivan Glasenberg added that COVID-19 had not changed the timing of succession plans, but declined to give further details.

“As we said as before COVID... once the old guard is changed then I will move on,” he said, adding that the head of coal trading, Tor Peterson, was still due to leave. Long-time Glencore executive Daniel Mate, who led its zinc business, left last month.