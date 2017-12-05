Glencore, Ontario Teachers' form royalties joint venture

(Reuters) - Mining giant Glencore Plc and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan formed a joint venture for Glencore’s portfolio of royalty assets, the companies said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Glencore Canada Corp [XTAXS.UL] and Ontario Teachers’ — Canada’s third largest pension fund — will have a 50-50 ownership in the venture, BaseCore Metals LP.

BaseCore Metals will be independently operated and have its own board of directors.

Glencore said it contributed a portfolio of royalties to BaseCore valued at about $300 million.

Royalty deals give the owner the right to receive a percentage of revenue or profits from a mining operation, often in exchange for financing.

Reuters reported in July that Glencore was in talks to form the joint venture with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

The pension fund, with more than C$180 billion ($142.1 billion) in net assets, has investments in natural resources and royalty interests in oil and gas.

Scotiabank was Glencore’s financial adviser, while Morgan Stanley advised Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.