LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) on Friday said it could not comment on a report by Bloomberg that it may face an enquiry from Britain’s Serious Fraud Office into allegations of bribery linked to its operations in Democratic Republic of Congo.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Glencore’s share price traded around 6 percent lower after the Bloomberg report.

No-one at the SFO was immediately available for comment.