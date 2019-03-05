Glencore Asia hires ex-Goldman Sachs oil trader for derivatives desk

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Commodity trader and miner Glencore has hired Daniel Liu, a former Singapore-based trading manager at Goldman Sachs, to join its derivatives desk in Singapore, several sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Liu is due to start his new role at Glencore Asia soon and will cover oil and natural gas derivatives, according to two of the sources.

Liu has traded fuel oil derivatives at Goldman Sachs for the past several years, said one of the sources.

Liu could not be immediately be reached for comment.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A Glencore spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Glencore is one of the world’s biggest oil traders, marketing about 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and oil products, according to its website. The company started trading liquefied natural gas in 2013.