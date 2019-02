LUSAKA (Reuters) - Glencore’s Zambian unit Mopani Copper Mines Plc said on Friday it had suspended operations at its Mindola north shaft after three workers were killed in a fire accident.

Mopani is one the biggest mining companies in Zambia — Africa’s No. 2 producer of the metal — with an output of around 100,000 tonnes a year. It was not immediately clear how much production would be lost owing to the suspended production.