Breakingviews - The Exchange: What’s ahead for global art market?

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sales fell some 22% to $50 bln last year, the biggest recession in the art market since the financial crisis. Clare McAndrew, founder of Arts Economics, discusses the impact of Covid-19, taxes and geopolitics, the rise in online sales and how NFTs are attracting nerds to art.
