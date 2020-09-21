Germany says FinCEN money laundering revelations are not new

FILE PHOTO: The financial district with the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's finance ministry said on Monday that a slew of news reports about money laundering among global banks including Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE did not appear to contain revelations which were unknown.

“To the best of our knowledge, the cases with a German connection have been dealt with and the necessary consequences have been drawn,” a spokeswoman said.

German regulator BaFin is a unit of Germany’s Finance Ministry.