December 26, 2017 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bitcoin holds overnight gains after last week's rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin held its overnight gains in early U.S. trading on Tuesday as the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency rebounded on light trading volume from its worst week since 2013.

At 8:33 a.m. (1333 GMT), the digital currency was last up almost 10 percent at $15,300.00 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange BTC=BTSP. It lost nearly 30 percent at one point last Friday at $11,159.93.

Reporting by Richard Leong in New York, Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Vidya Ranganathan in SingaporeEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
