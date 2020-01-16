Far Point to buy shopping tax refund firm Global Blue

(Reuters) - Shopping tax refund firm Global Blue said on Thursday it agreed to be bought by a blank-check company Far Point Acquisition Corp (FPAC.N), set up by Third Point LLC and former NYSE President Thomas Farley.

The deal will allow Global Blue to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GB” after the deal closes, expected during the second quarter of 2020, the companies said.

New investors led by Ant Financial Services Group, a part of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA.N), and Third Point will invest a total of $350 million, valuing the company at $2.6 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/2QYVHHa the news earlier on Thursday.