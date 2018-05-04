Breakingviews - The Exchange: Putting limits on central-bank power

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Central bankers emerged from the financial crisis with more clout than ever before. Can this be reconciled with democratic legitimacy? Former Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker explains why monetary authorities have become “overmighty citizens”, and how to rein them in.

The U.S. Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

