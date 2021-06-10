Factbox-Ten facts about rising child labour around the world

ADDIS ABABA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United Nations says child labour is on the rise for the first time in 20 years, with millions more young people at risk of becoming child labourers due to the economic shocks and school closures caused by COVID-19.

Here are 10 facts about where and why child labour persists, ahead of Saturday’s World Day Against Child Labour:

Sources: International Labour Organization, U.N. Children’s Fund.