Pledges from U.S. climate summit to ease warming, more needed - analysis

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pledges to cut emissions by the United States, Japan and Canada at President Joe Biden’s recent global climate summit will help ease global warming, but more action is needed to limit it to the level outlined in the 2015 Paris agreement, an analysis said on Tuesday.

At the late April summit, Biden pledged the United States would cut emissions by 50%-52% from 2005 levels by 2030, nearly doubling the last vow made under former President Barack Obama. The United States is the world’s second leading emitter after China.

The commitments, combined with others since September, mean the world will warm 2.4 degrees Celsius by the century’s end, a reduction of 0.2 degrees from previous forecasts, said the analysis by Climate Action Tracker (CAT).

“While all of these developments are welcome, warming based on the targets and pledges, even under the most optimistic assumptions, is still well above the Paris Agreement’s 1.5˚C

temperature limit,” agreed at U.N. talks CAT said.

CAT said Biden’s new target was “significant” but short of the 57%-63% below 2005 levels to be compatible with the Paris agreement to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Canada and Japan also have more work to do, it said.

Global warming by 2100 could be as low as 2 degrees Celsius, assuming full implementation of targets by the United States, one set by China late last year, and other countries that have announced or are considering such targets, but not submitted them to the United Nations, CAT said.

China did not announce a new emissions goal at the Biden summit, but said coal use would peak in 2025. “This should be considered a significant milestone,” CAT said. “Importantly, however, the commitment does not include placing an absolute limit on coal growth in the next five years, or an actual date for a complete coal phase-out.”