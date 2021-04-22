Factbox: United States, other countries, ramp up climate-change ambition

(Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday it aims to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in a bid to fight climate change. The new target was announced at the start of a two-day international climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden, which is intended to showcase rising global ambition to slash carbon emissions and stop global warming.
Here is a table showing countries that have pledged more ambitious efforts than before to cut greenhouse gas emissions, either on the first day of the summit or in the run-up to the conference:
COUNTRY CUT TIME DATE PREVIOUS
PERIOD ANNOUNCED TARGET
USA 50-52% 2005-2 22-Apr-21 26-28%
030 from
2005 by
2025
UK 78% 1990-2 22-Apr-21 68% from
035 1990 by
2030
Japan 46-50% 2013-2 22-Apr-21 26% from
030 2013 by
2030
Canada 40-45% 2005-2 22-Apr-21 30% from
030 2005 by
2030
South Africa 28% 2015-2 22-Apr-21 Emission
025 s peak
in 2035
Brazil Carbon N/A 22-Apr-21 Net zero
neutral by by 2060
2050, end
illegal
deforestation
by 2030
contingent on
international
support
South Korea Pledges new N/A 22-Apr-21 24.4%
target this from
year, 2017 by
promises end 2030
to public
finance of
overseas coal
plants
Mexico Plant 1 N/A 22-Apr-21 22% from
billion fruit 2000 by
trees, in 2030
addition to
cutting
emissions by
previous
target
EU 55% 1990-2 21-Apr-21 40% from
030 1990 by
2030
Australia Net zero by N/A 21-Apr-21
2050
Russia Reduce N/A 21-Apr-21 Net zero
emissions by 2050
below EU
levels within
30 years (EU
plans net
zero by 2050)
India Add 450GW of 2030 9-Apr-21 Reduce
renewable carbon
energy intensit
y up to
35% from
2005 by
2030
Chile Peak N/A 9-Apr-21 N/A
emissions by
2025, falling
to 95Mt of
CO2e by 2030
Indonesia Net zero by N/A 22-Mar-21 N/A
2070
contingent on
international
support
Argentina Net zero by N/A Dec-20 N/A
2050
Colombia 51% 2010-2 Dec-20 N/A
030
Saudi Arabia Source 50% of N/A Dec-20 N/A
energy from
renewable
sources by
2030
China Peak N/A Sep-20 N/A
emissions by
2030, net
zero by 2060
Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Peter Cooney
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.