(Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday it aims to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in a bid to fight climate change. The new target was announced at the start of a two-day international climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden, which is intended to showcase rising global ambition to slash carbon emissions and stop global warming.

Here is a table showing countries that have pledged more ambitious efforts than before to cut greenhouse gas emissions, either on the first day of the summit or in the run-up to the conference:

COUNTRY CUT TIME DATE PREVIOUS

PERIOD ANNOUNCED TARGET

USA 50-52% 2005-2 22-Apr-21 26-28%

030 from

2005 by

2025

UK 78% 1990-2 22-Apr-21 68% from

035 1990 by

2030

Japan 46-50% 2013-2 22-Apr-21 26% from

030 2013 by

2030

Canada 40-45% 2005-2 22-Apr-21 30% from

030 2005 by

2030

South Africa 28% 2015-2 22-Apr-21 Emission

025 s peak

in 2035

Brazil Carbon N/A 22-Apr-21 Net zero

neutral by by 2060

2050, end

illegal

deforestation

by 2030

contingent on

international

support

South Korea Pledges new N/A 22-Apr-21 24.4%

target this from

year, 2017 by

promises end 2030

to public

finance of

overseas coal

plants

Mexico Plant 1 N/A 22-Apr-21 22% from

billion fruit 2000 by

trees, in 2030

addition to

cutting

emissions by

previous

target

EU 55% 1990-2 21-Apr-21 40% from

030 1990 by

2030

Australia Net zero by N/A 21-Apr-21

2050

Russia Reduce N/A 21-Apr-21 Net zero

emissions by 2050

below EU

levels within

30 years (EU

plans net

zero by 2050)

India Add 450GW of 2030 9-Apr-21 Reduce

renewable carbon

energy intensit

y up to

35% from

2005 by

2030

Chile Peak N/A 9-Apr-21 N/A

emissions by

2025, falling

to 95Mt of

CO2e by 2030

Indonesia Net zero by N/A 22-Mar-21 N/A

2070

contingent on

international

support

Argentina Net zero by N/A Dec-20 N/A

2050

Colombia 51% 2010-2 Dec-20 N/A

030

Saudi Arabia Source 50% of N/A Dec-20 N/A

energy from

renewable

sources by

2030

China Peak N/A Sep-20 N/A

emissions by

2030, net

zero by 2060