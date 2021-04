Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a virtual global climate summit via a video link in Moscow, Russia April 22, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin, speaking on Thursday at an online climate change summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, said that Russia may propose introducing preferential terms and conditions for foreign investment in clean energy projects.