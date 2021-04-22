Kerry says U.S. will likely exceed pledge to cut emissions by 50-52% by 2030

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, looks up at a video screen while participating in a virtual Climate Summit with world leaders in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will likely exceed its pledge to reduce emissions 50% to 52% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told reporters on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the goal at the start of a two-day climate summit attended virtually by leaders of 40 countries including big emitters China, India and Russia.

“Will we probably wind up exceeding it? I suspect yes,” Kerry said. “I’m generally optimistic because so much is beginning to happen.”