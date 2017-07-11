FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Why contraceptive access is key to global development
#Big Story 10
July 11, 2017 / 8:32 AM / a month ago

Factbox: Why contraceptive access is key to global development

Emma Batha

1 Min Read

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Global development experts, policymakers and donors gather in London on Tuesday for a family planning summit aimed at ensuring more women and girls around the world are able to shape their own futures.

Experts say access to family planning is crucial for development as it allows girls and women to complete schooling and earn an income, which in turn benefits their families and communities.

Access to birth control also leads to smaller families, allowing parents to devote more resources to their children's health and education, with positive repercussions for national economies.

A major focus of the summit will be expanding family planning services to adolescents.

Here are some facts:

Source: Guttmacher Institute, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Editing by Alisa Tang. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories.

