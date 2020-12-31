Breakingviews - 2020 hindsight: Our best-read stories of the year

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - As the world faced up to its annus horribilis, Breakingviews’ readers showed a voracious and varied appetite for agenda-setting financial insight. Sure, the Covid-19 virus was on everyone’s mind, but an analysis of the most-read stories of the year proved our readers are rarely myopic.

A man wearing a protective face mask and gloves uses his smartphone in a park, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kiev, Ukraine April 30, 2020.

Breakingviews’ distribution platforms serve different audiences: the Refinitiv Eikon terminal and our own branded website cater to financial professionals, while a subset of our content available on Reuters.com reaches a mass audience. For all three, this year’s most-read lists lead with pandemic pieces. They tackled big questions like what the pandemic might portend for dealmakers, as well as provocative ideas such as the possibility the United States would punish China by reneging on some of its debts.

Beyond the top line, things looked rather different. On the Reuters website, stories went viral in more ways than one, with readers craving virus-related coverage. Corona Capital, a daily collection of short, sharp takes on the pandemic’s impact introduced at the start of the crisis, proved popular, accounting for a third of our most-read stories on Reuters.com. That outlet’s top 10 also included a prescient piece from February, headlined “Coronavirus goes global”. The bleak breakdown came before the World Health Organization labelled the novel coronavirus a pandemic.

On the other hand, Breakingviews.com and terminal readers were ready to move onwards. True, Covid-19 inspired the first item on both of their most-read lists. On the terminal, the favourite piece predicted that the health crisis would herald mega mergers, much like the 2008 global financial crisis. On our website, a story about the rise of virus vices including booze, chocolate and weed consumption struck a chord.

However, the rest were quite literally a different story. Many of the most popular pieces were about people, ranging from Richard Branson to the late Sultan of Oman, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani to Warren Buffett. Daring dealmaking is a perennial obsession: Snowflake’s $2.7 billion initial public offering and the sale of the Ironman triathlon franchise featured. Readers also sought out smart analysis of emerging trends, like the rage for hydrogen investing and China’s backlash against big technology.

For Breakingviews’ columnists, it’s a salient reminder that there is never just one story. Whatever lies ahead in 2021, that will be a key lesson of 2020.

