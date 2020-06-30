Breakingviews - The Exchange: BIS chief Agustin Carstens

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - It has been a hectic year for central bankers, who are on the front line of fighting a global recession. The head of the Bank for International Settlements joins Swaha Pattanaik to discuss how to unwind massive monetary stimulus, risks in the financial system, and regulation.
